202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 2:36 pm 04/16/2019 02:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12961.31 up 4.63

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2589.07 up 0.01

NASDAQ: Composite 8007.62 up 31.61

Standard and Poors 500 2908.60 up 3.02

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!