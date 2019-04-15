202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 1:36 pm 04/15/2019 01:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12958.34 down 11.20

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2584.95 down 16.57

NASDAQ: Composite 7959.44 down 24.73

Standard and Poors 500 2903.06 down 4.35

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!