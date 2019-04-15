202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 1:36 pm 04/15/2019 01:36pm
Share

30 industrials 26375.24 down 37.06 or -0.14 percent

20 transportation 10817.12 down 95.07 or -0.87 percent

15 utilities 783.47 down 0.09 or -0.01 percent

65 stocks 8779.57 down 27.48 or -0.31 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!