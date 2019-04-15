202
By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 1:06 pm 04/15/2019 01:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12945.84 down 23.70

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.82 down 18.71

NASDAQ: Composite 7949.65 down 34.52

Standard and Poors 500 2899.87 down 7.54

