By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 1:06 pm 04/15/2019 01:06pm
30 industrials 26345.02 down 67.28 or -0.25 percent

20 transportation 10809.27 down 102.92 or -0.94 percent

15 utilities 784.70 up 1.14 or 0.15 percent

65 stocks 8774.38 down 32.67 or -0.37 percent

