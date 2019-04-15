New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12952.46 down 17.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2588.24 down 13.29 NASDAQ: Composite 7958.63 down 25.53 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12952.46 down 17.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2588.24 down 13.29 NASDAQ: Composite 7958.63 down 25.53 Standard and Poors 500 2901.74 down 5.67 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.