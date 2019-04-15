202
By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 11:06 am 04/15/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 26346.02 down 66.28 or -0.25 percent

20 transportation 10841.78 down 70.41 or -0.65 percent

15 utilities 784.00 up 0.44 or 0.06 percent

65 stocks 8780.20 down 26.85 or -0.30 percent

