By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 10:36 am 04/15/2019 10:36am
30 industrials 26346.17 down 66.13 or -0.25 percent

20 transportation 10856.59 down 55.60 or -0.51 percent

15 utilities 783.27 down 0.29 or -0.04 percent

65 stocks 8782.05 down 25.00 or -0.28 percent

