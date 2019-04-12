New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12952.03 up 64.91 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2600.80 up 4.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7974.75 up 27.39 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12952.03 up 64.91 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2600.80 up 4.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7974.75 up 27.39 Standard and Poors 500 2903.23 up 14.91 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.