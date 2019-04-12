202
By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 2:36 pm 04/12/2019 02:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12962.75 up 75.63

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2603.30 up 7.48

NASDAQ: Composite 7980.32 up 32.96

Standard and Poors 500 2905.19 up 16.87

