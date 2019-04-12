30 industrials 26384.92 up 241.87 or 0.93 percent 20 transportation 10896.64 up 111.56 or 1.03 percent 15 utilities 779.14 up 1.67 or 0.21 percent 65 stocks 8790.40 up 73.04 or 0.84 percent
