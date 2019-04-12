30 industrials 26391.01 up 247.96 or 0.95 percent 20 transportation 10893.42 up 108.34 or 1.00 percent 15 utilities 777.27 down 0.20 or -0.03 percent 65 stocks 8787.45 up 70.09 or 0.80 percent
