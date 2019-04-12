202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 12:36 pm 04/12/2019 12:36pm
Share

30 industrials 26372.05 up 229.00 or 0.88 percent

20 transportation 10879.97 up 94.89 or 0.88 percent

15 utilities 777.31 down 0.16 or -0.02 percent

65 stocks 8781.03 up 63.67 or 0.73 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!