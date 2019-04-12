202
By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 11:06 am 04/12/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 26333.45 up 190.40 or 0.73 percent

20 transportation 10849.13 up 64.05 or 0.59 percent

15 utilities 776.59 down 0.88 or -0.11 percent

65 stocks 8765.78 up 48.42 or 0.56 percent

