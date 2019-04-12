New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12972.86 up 85.74 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2612.89 up 17.07 NASDAQ: Composite 7985.44 up 38.08 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12972.86 up 85.74 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2612.89 up 17.07 NASDAQ: Composite 7985.44 up 38.08 Standard and Poors 500 2907.05 up 18.73 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.