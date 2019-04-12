202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 10:36 am 04/12/2019 10:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12972.86 up 85.74

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2612.89 up 17.07

NASDAQ: Composite 7985.44 up 38.08

Standard and Poors 500 2907.05 up 18.73

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!