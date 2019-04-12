202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 10:06 am 04/12/2019 10:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12983.36 up 96.24

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2611.39 up 15.57

NASDAQ: Composite 7982.51 up 35.15

Standard and Poors 500 2909.09 up 20.77

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!