New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12983.36 up 96.24 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2611.39 up 15.57 NASDAQ: Composite 7982.51 up 35.15 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12983.36 up 96.24 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2611.39 up 15.57 NASDAQ: Composite 7982.51 up 35.15 Standard and Poors 500 2909.09 up 20.77 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.