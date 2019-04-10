202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 3:06 pm 04/10/2019 03:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26139.45 down 11.13 or -0.04 percent

20 transportation 10695.68 up 50.26 or 0.47 percent

15 utilities 773.68 down 2.54 or -0.33 percent

65 stocks 8690.72 up 3.91 or 0.05 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!