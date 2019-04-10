202
By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 3:06 pm 04/10/2019 03:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12885.22 up 35.51

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2598.93 up 29.76

NASDAQ: Composite 7948.91 up 39.63

Standard and Poors 500 2885.86 up 7.66

