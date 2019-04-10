New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12885.22 up 35.51 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2598.93 up 29.76 NASDAQ: Composite 7948.91 up 39.63 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12885.22 up 35.51 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2598.93 up 29.76 NASDAQ: Composite 7948.91 up 39.63 Standard and Poors 500 2885.86 up 7.66 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.