30 industrials 26147.27 down 3.31 or -0.01 percent 20 transportation 10674.86 up 29.44 or 0.28 percent 15 utilities 773.38 down 2.84 or -0.37 percent 65 stocks 8687.22 up 0.41 or 0.00 percent

30 industrials 26147.27 down 3.31 or -0.01 percent 20 transportation 10674.86 up 29.44 or 0.28 percent 15 utilities 773.38 down 2.84 or -0.37 percent 65 stocks 8687.22 up 0.41 or 0.00 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.