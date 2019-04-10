202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 2:07 pm 04/10/2019 02:07pm
Share

30 industrials 26147.27 down 3.31 or -0.01 percent

20 transportation 10674.86 up 29.44 or 0.28 percent

15 utilities 773.38 down 2.84 or -0.37 percent

65 stocks 8687.22 up 0.41 or 0.00 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!