202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 1:36 pm 04/10/2019 01:36pm
Share

30 industrials 26140.70 down 9.88 or -0.04 percent

20 transportation 10675.97 up 30.55 or 0.29 percent

15 utilities 773.28 down 2.94 or -0.38 percent

65 stocks 8686.03 down 0.78 or -0.01 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!