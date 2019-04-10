30 industrials 26140.70 down 9.88 or -0.04 percent 20 transportation 10675.97 up 30.55 or 0.29 percent 15 utilities 773.28 down 2.94 or -0.38 percent 65 stocks 8686.03 down 0.78 or -0.01 percent

30 industrials 26140.70 down 9.88 or -0.04 percent 20 transportation 10675.97 up 30.55 or 0.29 percent 15 utilities 773.28 down 2.94 or -0.38 percent 65 stocks 8686.03 down 0.78 or -0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.