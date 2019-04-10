30 industrials 26139.40 down 11.18 or -0.04 percent 20 transportation 10688.46 up 43.04 or 0.40 percent 15 utilities 774.33 down 1.89 or -0.24 percent 65 stocks 8690.35 up 3.54 or 0.04 percent

30 industrials 26139.40 down 11.18 or -0.04 percent 20 transportation 10688.46 up 43.04 or 0.40 percent 15 utilities 774.33 down 1.89 or -0.24 percent 65 stocks 8690.35 up 3.54 or 0.04 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.