New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12879.63 up 29.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2588.43 up 19.25 NASDAQ: Composite 7945.77 up 36.49 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12879.63 up 29.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2588.43 up 19.25 NASDAQ: Composite 7945.77 up 36.49 Standard and Poors 500 2884.75 up 6.55 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.