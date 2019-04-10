202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 12:07 pm 04/10/2019 12:07pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12877.19 up 27.48

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2585.15 up 15.97

NASDAQ: Composite 7947.28 up 38.00

Standard and Poors 500 2884.47 up 6.27

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!