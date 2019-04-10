30 industrials 26136.92 down 13.66 or -0.05 percent 20 transportation 10660.72 up 15.30 or 0.14 percent 15 utilities 776.46 up 0.24 or 0.03 percent 65 stocks 8687.88 up 1.07 or 0.01 percent

30 industrials 26136.92 down 13.66 or -0.05 percent 20 transportation 10660.72 up 15.30 or 0.14 percent 15 utilities 776.46 up 0.24 or 0.03 percent 65 stocks 8687.88 up 1.07 or 0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.