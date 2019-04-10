30 industrials 26116.67 down 33.91 or -0.13 percent 20 transportation 10651.70 up 6.28 or 0.06 percent 15 utilities 777.89 up 1.67 or 0.22 percent 65 stocks 8684.72 down 2.09 or -0.02 percent

30 industrials 26116.67 down 33.91 or -0.13 percent 20 transportation 10651.70 up 6.28 or 0.06 percent 15 utilities 777.89 up 1.67 or 0.22 percent 65 stocks 8684.72 down 2.09 or -0.02 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.