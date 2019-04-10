30 industrials 26123.03 down 27.55 or -0.11 percent 20 transportation 10631.86 down 13.56 or -0.13 percent 15 utilities 782.02 up 5.80 or 0.75 percent 65 stocks 8689.29 up 2.48 or 0.03 percent

30 industrials 26123.03 down 27.55 or -0.11 percent 20 transportation 10631.86 down 13.56 or -0.13 percent 15 utilities 782.02 up 5.80 or 0.75 percent 65 stocks 8689.29 up 2.48 or 0.03 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.