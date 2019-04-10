30 industrials 26113.76 down 36.82 or -0.14 percent 20 transportation 10606.86 down 38.56 or -0.36 percent 15 utilities 781.36 up 5.14 or 0.66 percent 65 stocks 8680.99 down 5.82 or -0.07 percent

30 industrials 26113.76 down 36.82 or -0.14 percent 20 transportation 10606.86 down 38.56 or -0.36 percent 15 utilities 781.36 up 5.14 or 0.66 percent 65 stocks 8680.99 down 5.82 or -0.07 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.