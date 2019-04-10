202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 10:36 am 04/10/2019 10:36am
Share

30 industrials 26113.76 down 36.82 or -0.14 percent

20 transportation 10606.86 down 38.56 or -0.36 percent

15 utilities 781.36 up 5.14 or 0.66 percent

65 stocks 8680.99 down 5.82 or -0.07 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!