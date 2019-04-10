202
By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 10:06 am 04/10/2019 10:06am
30 industrials 26149.59 down 0.99 or 0.00 percent

20 transportation 10638.47 down 6.95 or -0.07 percent

15 utilities 781.62 up 5.40 or 0.70 percent

65 stocks 8695.04 up 8.23 or 0.09 percent

