By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 11:36 am 04/09/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 26170.86 down 170.16 or -0.65 percent

20 transportation 10645.11 down 99.86 or -0.93 percent

15 utilities 776.61 up 1.81 or 0.23 percent

65 stocks 8691.34 down 50.45 or -0.58 percent

