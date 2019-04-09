New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12872.65 down 70.69 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2570.24 down 12.77 NASDAQ: Composite 7932.90 down 20.99 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12872.65 down 70.69
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2570.24 down 12.77
NASDAQ: Composite 7932.90 down 20.99
Standard and Poors 500 2881.76 down 14.01
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.