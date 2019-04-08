202
By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 3:36 pm 04/08/2019 03:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12923.80 down 3.92

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2575.95 up 20.42

NASDAQ: Composite 7945.20 up 6.50

Standard and Poors 500 2891.39 down 1.35

