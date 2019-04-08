New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12923.80 down 3.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2575.95 up 20.42 NASDAQ: Composite 7945.20 up 6.50 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12923.80 down 3.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2575.95 up 20.42 NASDAQ: Composite 7945.20 up 6.50 Standard and Poors 500 2891.39 down 1.35 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.