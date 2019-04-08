202
April 8, 2019
30 industrials 26307.18 down 117.81 or -0.45 percent

20 transportation 10731.34 down 2.96 or -0.03 percent

15 utilities 774.69 down 5.60 or -0.72 percent

65 stocks 8732.22 down 33.42 or -0.38 percent

