202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 2:06 pm 04/08/2019 02:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26312.30 down 112.69 or -0.43 percent

20 transportation 10727.93 down 6.37 or -0.06 percent

15 utilities 775.11 down 5.18 or -0.66 percent

65 stocks 8733.24 down 32.40 or -0.37 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!