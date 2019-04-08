New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12917.49 down 10.23 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2577.14 up 21.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7935.63 down 3.06 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12917.49 down 10.23 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2577.14 up 21.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7935.63 down 3.06 Standard and Poors 500 2889.56 down 3.18 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.