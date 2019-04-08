202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 1:36 pm 04/08/2019 01:36pm
Share

30 industrials 26309.01 down 115.98 or -0.44 percent

20 transportation 10711.42 down 22.88 or -0.21 percent

15 utilities 775.34 down 4.95 or -0.63 percent

65 stocks 8729.52 down 36.12 or -0.41 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!