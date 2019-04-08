202
By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 1:06 pm 04/08/2019 01:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12913.09 down 14.63

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2575.77 up 20.24

NASDAQ: Composite 7930.80 down 7.89

Standard and Poors 500 2887.89 down 4.85

