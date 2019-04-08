202
By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 12:36 pm 04/08/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12911.56 down 16.16

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2575.13 up 19.59

NASDAQ: Composite 7924.95 down 13.74

Standard and Poors 500 2886.78 down 5.96

