New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12914.62 down 13.10 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2571.04 up 15.51 NASDAQ: Composite 7923.89 down 14.80 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12914.62 down 13.10 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2571.04 up 15.51 NASDAQ: Composite 7923.89 down 14.80 Standard and Poors 500 2887.32 down 5.42 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.