30 industrials 26308.58 down 116.41 or -0.44 percent 20 transportation 10721.28 down 13.02 or -0.12 percent 15 utilities 774.39 down 5.90 or -0.76 percent 65 stocks 8729.80 down 35.84 or -0.41 percent

30 industrials 26308.58 down 116.41 or -0.44 percent 20 transportation 10721.28 down 13.02 or -0.12 percent 15 utilities 774.39 down 5.90 or -0.76 percent 65 stocks 8729.80 down 35.84 or -0.41 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.