202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 10:36 am 04/08/2019 10:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12915.16 down 12.57

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.05 up 12.51

NASDAQ: Composite 7915.19 down 23.50

Standard and Poors 500 2886.35 down 6.39

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!