202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 10:06 am 04/08/2019 10:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12898.59 down 29.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2561.72 up 6.19

NASDAQ: Composite 7901.35 down 37.34

Standard and Poors 500 2883.66 down 9.08

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!