30 industrials 26405.81 up 21.18 or 0.08 percent 20 transportation 10745.94 up 57.54 or 0.54 percent 15 utilities 776.41 up 4.06 or 0.53 percent 65 stocks 8757.34 up 23.73 or 0.27 percent
30 industrials 26405.81 up 21.18 or 0.08 percent
20 transportation 10745.94 up 57.54 or 0.54 percent
15 utilities 776.41 up 4.06 or 0.53 percent
65 stocks 8757.34 up 23.73 or 0.27 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.