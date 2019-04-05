202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 11:35 am 04/05/2019 11:35am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12915.99 up 47.25

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2550.89 up 9.88

NASDAQ: Composite 7934.10 up 42.32

Standard and Poors 500 2890.22 up 10.83

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!