30 industrials 26423.33 up 38.70 or 0.15 percent 20 transportation 10752.84 up 64.44 or 0.60 percent 15 utilities 774.81 up 2.46 or 0.32 percent 65 stocks 8759.22 up 25.61 or 0.29 percent

30 industrials 26423.33 up 38.70 or 0.15 percent 20 transportation 10752.84 up 64.44 or 0.60 percent 15 utilities 774.81 up 2.46 or 0.32 percent 65 stocks 8759.22 up 25.61 or 0.29 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.