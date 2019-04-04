New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12840.90 up 7.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.96 up 7.25 NASDAQ: Composite 7869.81 down 25.74 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12840.90 up 7.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.96 up 7.25 NASDAQ: Composite 7869.81 down 25.74 Standard and Poors 500 2872.82 down 0.58 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.