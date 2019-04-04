202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 3:35 pm 04/04/2019 03:35pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12859.26 up 25.66

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2535.16 up 10.46

NASDAQ: Composite 7885.62 down 9.93

Standard and Poors 500 2876.45 up 3.05

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!