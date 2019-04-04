202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 3:06 pm 04/04/2019 03:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26374.82 up 156.69 or 0.60 percent

20 transportation 10670.35 up 28.04 or 0.26 percent

15 utilities 773.13 down 1.72 or -0.22 percent

65 stocks 8729.31 up 32.76 or 0.38 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!