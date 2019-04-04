New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12846.51 up 12.91 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2534.71 up 10.00 NASDAQ: Composite 7868.67 down 26.88 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12846.51 up 12.91 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2534.71 up 10.00 NASDAQ: Composite 7868.67 down 26.88 Standard and Poors 500 2873.55 up 0.15 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.