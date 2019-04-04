202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 2:07 pm 04/04/2019 02:07pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12846.51 up 12.91

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2534.71 up 10.00

NASDAQ: Composite 7868.67 down 26.88

Standard and Poors 500 2873.55 up 0.15

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!