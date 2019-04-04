202
By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 1:05 pm 04/04/2019 01:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12838.77 up 5.16

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.80 up 6.10

NASDAQ: Composite 7863.15 down 32.40

Standard and Poors 500 2871.43 down 1.97

