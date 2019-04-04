New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12838.77 up 5.16 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.80 up 6.10 NASDAQ: Composite 7863.15 down 32.40 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12838.77 up 5.16 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2530.80 up 6.10 NASDAQ: Composite 7863.15 down 32.40 Standard and Poors 500 2871.43 down 1.97 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.