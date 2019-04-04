202
By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 12:35 pm 04/04/2019 12:35pm
30 industrials 26319.01 up 100.88 or 0.38 percent

20 transportation 10674.22 up 31.91 or 0.30 percent

15 utilities 773.68 down 1.17 or -0.15 percent

65 stocks 8720.49 up 23.94 or 0.28 percent

